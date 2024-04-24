Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 377,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 305,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $35.91.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

