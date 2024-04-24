Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Seaboard by 60.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Seaboard by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Seaboard in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Seaboard by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Seaboard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Seaboard Price Performance

SEB traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,285.92. 4,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Seaboard Co. has a 1 year low of $3,048.01 and a 1 year high of $4,080.11. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $64.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.41%.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

