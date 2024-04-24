ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Up 0.5%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $757.25 and last traded at $744.80. Approximately 307,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,168,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $740.95.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.37.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $762.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $706.46. The stock has a market cap of $153.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $209,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $459,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 672.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow by 9.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

