SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29, RTT News reports. SLM had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 20.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. SLM updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-$2.70 EPS.

SLM Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.10. 2,045,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,383. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. SLM has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,949,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,000.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,949,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLM. Citigroup raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.32.

Get Our Latest Report on SLM

About SLM

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.