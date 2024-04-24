SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29, RTT News reports. SLM had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 20.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. SLM updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-$2.70 EPS.
SLM Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.10. 2,045,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,383. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. SLM has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.
SLM Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 18.33%.
Insider Activity
SLM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on SLM. Citigroup raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.32.
About SLM
SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.
