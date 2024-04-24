SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given New C$23.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$23.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.35% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.64.
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
