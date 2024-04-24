Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 191,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 146,122 shares.The stock last traded at $10.57 and had previously closed at $10.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNPO. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.75 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.75 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.75 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Snap One in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Snap One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

Snap One Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $264.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Snap One

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Snap One in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap One by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 174,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap One by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 493,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart-living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Further Reading

