Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Increased to $317.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $277.00 to $317.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.85.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $22.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.61. 4,708,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.36 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $128.67 and a 52-week high of $319.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.00 and its 200-day moving average is $216.78.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.