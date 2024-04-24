Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. Sun Country Airlines has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $245.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.82 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, analysts expect Sun Country Airlines to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 1.5 %

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $789.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SNCY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNCY

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $30,780.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,620.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,073 shares of company stock worth $72,944. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.