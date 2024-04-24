Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $806.99 and last traded at $769.91. Approximately 3,047,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 9,806,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $761.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SMCI. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $949.85.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $954.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.