Telemus Capital LLC Invests $148,000 in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,690.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OBDC shares. B. Riley cut Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE OBDC opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 50.14% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

