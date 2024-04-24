Telemus Capital LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 27,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.52.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $129.39 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

