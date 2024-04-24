Traders Purchase Large Volume of GameStop Call Options (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 123,959 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 81% compared to the typical volume of 68,382 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GME has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get GameStop alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GameStop

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,287.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,287.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at $746,615.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $68,971 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in GameStop by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,450,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,143,000 after acquiring an additional 167,145 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Stock Performance

GME stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.93. 4,770,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,785,876. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GameStop has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.50 and a beta of -0.45.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.13%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GameStop

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.