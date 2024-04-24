Traders Purchase Large Volume of GameStop Call Options (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 123,959 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 81% compared to the typical volume of 68,382 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GME has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in GameStop by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,450,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,143,000 after acquiring an additional 167,145 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GME stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.93. 4,770,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,785,876. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GameStop has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.50 and a beta of -0.45.
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.13%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
