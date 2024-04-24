TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.

TriMas has a payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TriMas to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

TriMas Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.24. The stock had a trading volume of 30,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,023. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.44 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriMas will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 286,168 shares in the company, valued at $6,759,288.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

