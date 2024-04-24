True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$8.50

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.05% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TNT.UN. Raymond James cut their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$11.25 to C$10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$8.05 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
