United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.76 EPS

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.39 by $0.76, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.95 earnings per share.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $6.13 on Wednesday, hitting $655.19. 630,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,337. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $679.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $575.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $732.37. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on URI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $793.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $589.21.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

