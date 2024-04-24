Ursa Fund Management LLC Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Ursa Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the quarter. Bloom Energy makes up about 0.4% of Ursa Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ursa Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 168.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,167 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $1,567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,221,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 65.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 582,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 229,639 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $88,375.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,509.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $88,375.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,509.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at $26,323,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,989 shares of company stock worth $725,292 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

NYSE BE traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.62. 728,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,555,477. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $356.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BE. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

