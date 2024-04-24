Ursa Fund Management LLC Has $4.34 Million Position in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO)

Ursa Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Star makes up 7.6% of Ursa Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ursa Fund Management LLC owned approximately 2.18% of Star worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Star by 53.5% during the third quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 353,078 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Star by 263.8% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 559,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 405,584 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC grew its holdings in Star by 0.6% during the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 326,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Star in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Star in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Star

In other news, major shareholder Cowen Inc. acquired 15,903 shares of Star stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $194,334.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,920 shares in the company, valued at $12,231,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,253 shares of company stock valued at $366,729 in the last 90 days.

Star Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:STHO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.91. 2,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,499. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Star Holdings has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51.

Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.22 million during the quarter. Star had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 159.60%.

About Star

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

