Visa (NYSE:V) Shares Up 0.2%

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $271.29 and last traded at $270.33. Approximately 999,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,797,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.43.

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $503.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock worth $5,256,352 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,582,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,605 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,943,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,973,432,000 after acquiring an additional 596,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Visa by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,895,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,659,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,238 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,073,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,927,122,000 after acquiring an additional 763,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,895,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

