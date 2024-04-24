Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Shares Up 0%

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) rose 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $166.85 and last traded at $166.18. Approximately 135,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 889,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.87.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

