Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $445.15

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $445.15 and last traded at $445.15, with a volume of 293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $422.05.

Watsco Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $407.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 79.06%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

