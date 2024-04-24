West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Announces Earnings Results

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 0.2 %

WFG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,085. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average is $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $100.00 price objective on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

