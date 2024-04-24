West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Announces Earnings Results

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.
West Fraser Timber Trading Down 0.2 %
WFG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,085. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average is $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.91%.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
