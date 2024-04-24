Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 808.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 27.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 19.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,725. The company has a market cap of $141.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.67 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

