Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Sets New 1-Year High at $335.50

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 335.50 ($4.14) and last traded at GBX 335 ($4.14), with a volume of 561224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 333.50 ($4.12).

Worldwide Healthcare Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 328.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 312.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -33,450.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Insider Transactions at Worldwide Healthcare

In related news, insider Sven Borho bought 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £1,115.20 ($1,377.47). Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Worldwide Healthcare Company Profile

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

