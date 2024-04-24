WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$246.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$244.00 to C$246.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on WSP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of WSP Global from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$215.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$234.00 to C$239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$236.92.
WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 7.9537594 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
