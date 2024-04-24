Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $12,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 588.5% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $130.52. 1,635,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,208. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.55.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Get Our Latest Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.