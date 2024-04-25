10,432 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $15.94. 8,101,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,358,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $16.04.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.317 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.60%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

