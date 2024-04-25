Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Short Interest Up 1,638.9% in April

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 1,638.9% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Adler Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ADPPF remained flat at $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday. Adler Group has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.
About Adler Group
