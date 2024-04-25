Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Short Interest Up 1,638.9% in April

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 1,638.9% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Adler Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ADPPF remained flat at $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday. Adler Group has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.

About Adler Group

Adler Group SA engages in the purchase, management, and development of multifamily residential real estate properties in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management, Adler RE, Consus, and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units, as well as It also engages in holding, operating, and selling commercial units; and the modernization, maintenance, real estate investment, development of middle income houses, and management of non-vacant units.

