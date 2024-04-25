aelf Tops 24-Hour Volume of $41.43 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $433.22 million and approximately $41.43 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00000922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000982 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000674 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,685,853 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

