AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW) Short Interest Up 19,200.0% in April

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 19,200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AEye Stock Down 25.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIDRW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 7,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,557. AEye has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

About AEye

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

