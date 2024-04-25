Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Increases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sabal Trust CO raised its position in General Mills by 7,817.6% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after acquiring an additional 286,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in General Mills by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 17,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,811 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Mills

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.30. The stock had a trading volume of 523,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,139. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.49. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.13%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.