Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 62.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after buying an additional 307,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 17.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,477,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,264,000 after purchasing an additional 222,863 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 104.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 217,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 110,722 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,332,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 402,208.3% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 96,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 96,530 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $195,648.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.3 %

ALSN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.26. The stock had a trading volume of 811,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.12. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $83.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

