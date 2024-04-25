Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Amphenol updated its Q2 guidance to $0.79-0.81 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.790-0.810 EPS.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.06. 2,074,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,909. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.