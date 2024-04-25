Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64, Yahoo Finance reports. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.
Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance
Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.79. 2,995,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,548,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.54. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.02%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Annaly Capital Management
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.
