Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64, Yahoo Finance reports. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.79. 2,995,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,548,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.54. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jonestrading upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

