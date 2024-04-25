Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Lowered by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 28,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $197.72. 2,461,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,126,512. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.15 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $164.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.93.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.