Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 2,108.3% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashford in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Ashford alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ashford

Ashford Stock Up 0.2 %

AINC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 38,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.64. Ashford has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $11.90.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $206.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.90 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%.

About Ashford

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.