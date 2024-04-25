Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,371,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 1,516,182 shares.The stock last traded at $4.09 and had previously closed at $4.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.16.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AUTL

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.90.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 25,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 286,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 41,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.