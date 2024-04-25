Bailard Inc. Acquires 221 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $948.35.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX traded up $18.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $903.77. 715,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $943.93 and a 200-day moving average of $806.38. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $493.42 and a 52 week high of $1,007.39. The stock has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

