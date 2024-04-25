Bailard Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 846.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.61. 61,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,320. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.44 and a 200 day moving average of $191.42. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $204.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.