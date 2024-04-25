Bailard Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 529.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,936 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $7,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYR. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,495,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,615,684. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.99. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $92.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.54.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

