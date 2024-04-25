Bailard Inc. Has $3.68 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $245,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 96.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.09. The stock had a trading volume of 973,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $76.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.01.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

