Bailard Inc. Has $4.67 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 196,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 43,955 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $833,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 699,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,094,000 after purchasing an additional 59,925 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 260,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 119,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 35,986 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,135. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.99. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $50.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

