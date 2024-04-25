Bailard Inc. Lowers Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 46.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,095 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 23.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,163,000 after buying an additional 782,696 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Allstate by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,640,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,388,000 after acquiring an additional 542,842 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Allstate by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,396,000 after acquiring an additional 536,137 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $172.24. The company had a trading volume of 698,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $176.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.59.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.71.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

