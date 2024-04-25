Bailard Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 171,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,591,000 after purchasing an additional 93,208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.40. 86,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,139. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.52. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $76.12 and a twelve month high of $101.23.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

