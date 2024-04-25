Bailard Inc. Reduces Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,825,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,825,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 735,984 shares of company stock valued at $94,617,681. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

Datadog Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.22. 1,982,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,021,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,058.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.00 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.67.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

