Bailard Inc. Reduces Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBS traded down $20.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $631.57. 365,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,986. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.54 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $626.83 and a 200 day moving average of $557.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at $56,356,534.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,362 shares of company stock worth $14,012,491 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.36.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

