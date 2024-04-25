Bailard Inc. Sells 3,196 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,769 shares of company stock valued at $11,508,906. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.56.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT traded down $23.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $340.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,731,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.03. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The company has a market cap of $170.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

