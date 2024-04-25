Bailard Inc. Takes $4.59 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 74,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.24. 1,274,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,490. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $66.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average of $57.88.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Increases Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.