Bailard Inc. Takes $4.59 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 74,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.24. 1,274,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,490. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $66.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average of $57.88.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1998 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

