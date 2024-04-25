Bailard Inc. Takes $6.53 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.84. 204,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,852. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.