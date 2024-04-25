Bailard Inc. Takes $6.53 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.84. 204,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,852. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.09.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
