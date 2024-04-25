Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $2.50. The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 1141793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.94.
The company has a market cap of $742.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.32 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 172.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 131.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.
