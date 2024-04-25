Bfsg LLC Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 271.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,227 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of O. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 69.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,995,000 after purchasing an additional 785,476 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $38,192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 10,591.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 622,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,753,000 after buying an additional 616,837 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,415,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,707,000 after buying an additional 508,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.36. 1,302,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,777,895. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.45. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

